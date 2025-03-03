Deep Dive Into Adient Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Adient ADNT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Adient, revealing an average target of $19.8, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 12.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Adient among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $17.00 $19.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $24.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Adient. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Adient's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Adient's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adient analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Adient

Adient began trading Oct. 31, 2016, when Johnson Controls spun off its automotive experience segment. Adient is the leading seating supplier to the industry with about one third of the global market. Its share in China is now nearly 20%, down from about 45%, following the sale of its main joint venture there at the end of fiscal 2021. Unconsolidated revenue from joint ventures was about $3.8 billion in fiscal 2024 and consolidated China revenue was $1.4 billion. The company is headquartered in Ireland but has corporate offices in the Detroit area. Fiscal 2024 (Sept. 30 year-end) consolidated revenue, which excludes joint venture sales, was $14.7 billion.

Breaking Down Adient's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Adient faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.51% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Adient's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adient's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Adient's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.