11 Analysts Have This To Say About First Horizon

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of First Horizon FHN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.64, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 7.02%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.09.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Horizon is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.50 $22.50 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $22.50 $23.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $24.00 $23.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Buy $25.00 $19.50 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Horizon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into First Horizon's Background

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

Understanding the Numbers: First Horizon's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: First Horizon's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

