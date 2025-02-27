Analyst Expectations For DT Midstream's Future

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of DT Midstream DTM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated DT Midstream and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $107.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $94.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.97% from the previous average price target of $97.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DT Midstream. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $102.00 $106.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $115.00 $109.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $112.00 - Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $106.00 $89.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $94.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DT Midstream's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into DT Midstream's Background

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

A Deep Dive into DT Midstream's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DT Midstream's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.98% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, DT Midstream adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

