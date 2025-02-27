4 Analysts Assess Ambarella: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ambarella AMBA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $102.5, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 3.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $98.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ambarella among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $100.00 $95.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ambarella. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ambarella. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ambarella compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ambarella compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ambarella's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ambarella's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ambarella analyst ratings.

Discovering Ambarella: A Closer Look

Ambarella Inc is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display. The firm's solutions are sold to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to be designed for use in infrastructure broadcast encoders, wearable device cameras, automotive cameras, and security cameras. Ambarella's system-on-a-chip designs, based on its proprietary technology platform, are highly configurable to applications in various end markets. Geographical presence in Taiwan, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the United States. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Understanding the Numbers: Ambarella's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ambarella displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 63.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ambarella's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -29.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ambarella's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambarella's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ambarella's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.