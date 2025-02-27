Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Bentley Systems Stock

Analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems BSY over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bentley Systems, presenting an average target of $58.25, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average represents a 7.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $63.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Bentley Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $65.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Announces Neutral $52.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bentley Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bentley Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bentley Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bentley Systems Better

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation, project management, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Bentley Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bentley Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.31% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bentley Systems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

