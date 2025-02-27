A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Agilent Technologies Through 6 Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Agilent Technologies A, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Agilent Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $151.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $159.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Marking an increase of 2.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $148.50.

The standing of Agilent Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $159.00 $161.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $135.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $156.00 $150.00 Eve Burstein Bernstein Raises Market Perform $145.00 $135.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $150.00 $153.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $155.00 $157.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agilent Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agilent Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Agilent Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agilent Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.77% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Agilent Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

