Expert Outlook: Synaptics Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Synaptics SYNA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Synaptics, revealing an average target of $98.14, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.04% increase from the previous average price target of $93.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Synaptics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $105.00 $92.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synaptics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synaptics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synaptics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Synaptics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Synaptics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Synaptics's Background

Synaptics Inc is a producer of semiconductor solutions for the mobile, PC, and Internet of Things markets. The company develops human interface solutions that enable touch, display, fingerprint, video, audio, voice, AI, and connectivity functions for smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things products, and other electronic devices. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. The company operates in one segment: the development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor products used in electronic devices and products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Synaptics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Synaptics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synaptics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synaptics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synaptics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Synaptics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

