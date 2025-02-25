Breaking Down Civitas Resources: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

Civitas Resources CIVI has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $72.73, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average has decreased by 4.18% from the previous average price target of $75.90.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Civitas Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $72.00 $78.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $81.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $64.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $73.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $73.00 $83.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $78.00 $84.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Civitas Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Civitas Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Key Indicators: Civitas Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Civitas Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

