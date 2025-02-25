Assessing Westlake: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Westlake WLK were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $142.0, a high estimate of $168.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.09%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Westlake's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $175.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Announces Buy $168.00 - Neel Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $155.00 Joshua Spector UBS Maintains Buy $144.00 $144.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $135.00 $155.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $140.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Westlake. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westlake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Westlake's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Westlake's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Westlake: A Closer Look

Westlake Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of chemicals, polymers and building products. Its Performance and Essential Materials segment offers a wide range of essential building blocks for making products utilized in everyday living, including olefins, vinyl chemicals, polyethylene, and epoxies. Its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment produces key finished goods for building products, pipe and fittings, and global compounds businesses.

Key Indicators: Westlake's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Westlake displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Westlake's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westlake's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Westlake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

