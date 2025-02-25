The Analyst Verdict: Sprouts Farmers Market In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market SFM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sprouts Farmers Market, presenting an average target of $168.33, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $139.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.24% increase from the previous average price target of $140.00.

The perception of Sprouts Farmers Market by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mandeville Jefferies Raises Hold $139.00 $119.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $180.00 $140.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $174.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $146.00 $105.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $140.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $195.00 $132.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $165.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $130.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $160.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprouts Farmers Market's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sprouts Farmers Market's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Key Indicators: Sprouts Farmers Market's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

