Breaking Down Savers Value Village: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Savers Value Village SVV underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.75, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 4.44% from the previous average price target of $11.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Savers Value Village by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Savers Value Village. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Savers Value Village compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Savers Value Village's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Savers Value Village's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books and other goods from its non-profit partners ("NPPs"), either directly from them or via on-site donations ("OSDs") at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then process, selects, price, merchandise and sell these items in its stores.

Understanding the Numbers: Savers Value Village's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Savers Value Village's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Savers Value Village's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

