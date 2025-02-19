Demystifying Aspen Aerogels: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Aspen Aerogels ASPN underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Aspen Aerogels, revealing an average target of $16.4, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A 29.31% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Aspen Aerogels by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $13.00 $25.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Lowers Buy $16.00 $22.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $20.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Aspen Aerogels's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Aspen Aerogels's Background

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used in the energy industrial and sustainable insulation markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. It is engaged in two operating segment Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy Industrial segment and the United States market. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; Spaceloft Subsea; and others.

Key Indicators: Aspen Aerogels's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Aspen Aerogels showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 93.14% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Aspen Aerogels's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Aerogels's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Aspen Aerogels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

