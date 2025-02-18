Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Sunstone Hotel Invts

Analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sunstone Hotel Invts, revealing an average target of $11.75, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.00, the current average has increased by 6.82%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sunstone Hotel Invts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight $10.00 $10.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $12.00 $10.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sunstone Hotel Invts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sunstone Hotel Invts's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sunstone Hotel Invts analyst ratings.

Get to Know Sunstone Hotel Invts Better

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. Sunstone's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Sunstone Hotel Invts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sunstone Hotel Invts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.6% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sunstone Hotel Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

