Analyst Expectations For Shoals Technologies Gr's Future

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.45, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A decline of 15.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $10.00 $11.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $6.00 $7.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $5.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $7.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Dimple Gosal B of A Securities Announces Buy $6.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shoals Technologies Gr's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Shoals Technologies Gr: A Closer Look

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Understanding the Numbers: Shoals Technologies Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shoals Technologies Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

