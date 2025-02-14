Vontier Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Vontier VNT in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.6, along with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.44% from the previous average price target of $45.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Vontier among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $46.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $46.00 Robert Jamieson UBS Raises Buy $47.00 $46.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vontier. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Vontier's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vontier analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vontier

Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $3.1 billion in sales in 2023.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vontier

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vontier faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.01% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vontier's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vontier's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vontier's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vontier's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

