Breaking Down Arcturus Therapeutics: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.6, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. A decline of 6.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Arcturus Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Thomas Shrader BTIG Announces Buy $41.00 - Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arcturus Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arcturus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Arcturus Therapeutics's Background

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the research and development segment of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The company's product pipeline includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, LUNAR-FLU and LUNAR-COV19.

Arcturus Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arcturus Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.51% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -17.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcturus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Arcturus Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

