Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ZBRA underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Zebra Technologies, revealing an average target of $411.5, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $395.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.83% increase from the previous average price target of $385.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Zebra Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $395.00 $430.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $409.00 $408.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Announces Neutral $430.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $408.00 $383.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $427.00 $400.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $400.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zebra Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zebra Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zebra Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into Zebra Technologies's Background

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Zebra Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zebra Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zebra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.