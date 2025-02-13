Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For DLocal

DLocal DLO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $11.25, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.5% increase from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DLocal by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $14.00 John Coffey Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00 John Coffey Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DLocal. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DLocal compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DLocal's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DLocal's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DLocal analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind DLocal

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DLocal

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DLocal's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.33% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: DLocal's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DLocal's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: DLocal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

