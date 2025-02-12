A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Exelixis Through 21 Analysts

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of Exelixis EXEL during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exelixis, presenting an average target of $38.71, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $35.67, the current average has increased by 8.52%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Exelixis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $38.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Hold $36.00 $30.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $43.00 $42.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Jefferson Harralson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $30.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Perform $33.00 $41.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $41.00 $41.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $41.00 $38.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $38.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $41.00 $34.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $40.00 $29.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $42.00 $33.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $40.00 $36.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Exelixis's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Exelixis

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exelixis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

