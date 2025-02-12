Where Snowflake Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Snowflake SNOW over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 33 analysts.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|11
|17
|5
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|9
|10
|5
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Snowflake, revealing an average target of $191.76, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.18% increase from the previous average price target of $172.48.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snowflake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$205.00
|$195.00
|Thomas Blakey
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Overweight
|$201.00
|-
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$200.00
|$180.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$200.00
|$150.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$208.00
|$185.00
|Mark Schappel
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$205.00
|$185.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$185.00
|$185.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$180.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$220.00
|$170.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$190.00
|$172.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$185.00
|Patrick Walravens
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Announces
|Outperform
|$190.00
|-
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$225.00
|$183.00
|Ki Bin Kim
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$210.00
|$210.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Neutral
|$160.00
|$130.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$165.00
|J. Derrick Wood
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$180.00
|Brad Zelnick
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$190.00
|$180.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$188.00
|$175.00
|Bradley Sills
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$185.00
|$160.00
|Raimo Lenschow
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$172.00
|$142.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$180.00
|$180.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$180.00
|$145.00
|Michael Turrin
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$150.00
|$125.00
|Kirk Materne
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$190.00
|$170.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$185.00
|$150.00
|Blair Abernethy
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$186.00
|$180.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$200.00
|$160.00
|Brent Bracelin
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$185.00
|$165.00
|Blair Abernethy
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$180.00
|$180.00
|Tyler Radke
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$183.00
|$200.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Snowflake's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Snowflake's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Snowflake analyst ratings.
About Snowflake
Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.
Financial Milestones: Snowflake's Journey
Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.
Revenue Growth: Snowflake displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.