Where Snowflake Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Snowflake SNOW over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 33 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 17 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 10 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Snowflake, revealing an average target of $191.76, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.18% increase from the previous average price target of $172.48.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Snowflake. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $195.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $201.00 - Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $180.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $150.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $208.00 $185.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $205.00 $185.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $185.00 $185.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $220.00 $170.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $172.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $210.00 $185.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Announces Outperform $190.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $183.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Neutral $160.00 $130.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $195.00 $165.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $188.00 $175.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $142.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $180.00 $180.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $180.00 $145.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $150.00 $125.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $170.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $185.00 $150.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $186.00 $180.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $183.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Snowflake. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Snowflake's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Snowflake's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that went public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to buy and ingest data, while its data solutions can be hosted on various public clouds.

Financial Milestones: Snowflake's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Snowflake displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

