Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Lattice Semiconductor

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.3, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.82% increase from the previous average price target of $64.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lattice Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $55.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $54.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $65.00 $55.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $68.00 $44.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lattice Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lattice Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lattice Semiconductor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lattice Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.

Breaking Down Lattice Semiconductor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lattice Semiconductor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -33.87% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

