4 Analysts Have This To Say About Universal Display

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Universal Display OLED over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $195.0, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Experiencing a 10.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $217.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Universal Display is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Neutral $162.00 $200.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $203.00 $234.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Display. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Universal Display compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Universal Display compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Universal Display's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Universal Display: A Closer Look

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, China, the United States, and other countries across the world.

Universal Display: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Universal Display showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.57% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Universal Display's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 41.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Display's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Display's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Universal Display's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

