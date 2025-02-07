Demystifying Valvoline: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Valvoline VVV, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.78, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. A decline of 6.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Valvoline. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $42.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $46.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Announces Hold $42.00 - David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Outperform $46.00 $50.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $46.00 $52.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $46.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $46.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Valvoline's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Valvoline's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valvoline analyst ratings.

Discovering Valvoline: A Closer Look

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Valvoline

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Valvoline's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 63.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.4, Valvoline faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.