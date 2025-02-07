6 Analysts Assess Regal Rexnord: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Regal Rexnord RRX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Regal Rexnord, revealing an average target of $200.5, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.35% lower than the prior average price target of $201.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regal Rexnord is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $190.00 $210.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $190.00 $210.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $190.00 $205.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $213.00 $191.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Buy $215.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regal Rexnord's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Regal Rexnord's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regal Rexnord analyst ratings.

Discovering Regal Rexnord: A Closer Look

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Financial Milestones: Regal Rexnord's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Regal Rexnord's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regal Rexnord's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Regal Rexnord's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

