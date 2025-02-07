Breaking Down Kenvue: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kenvue KVUE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.0, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 4.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Kenvue's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $24.00 $24.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $21.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kenvue. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kenvue's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kenvue's Background

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Breaking Down Kenvue's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kenvue's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

