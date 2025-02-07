Deep Dive Into Stewart Information Servs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Stewart Information Servs STC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.75, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Highlighting a 1.25% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $79.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Stewart Information Servs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $75.00 $74.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $82.00 $82.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $74.00 $84.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $84.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stewart Information Servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stewart Information Servs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stewart Information Servs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Breaking Down Stewart Information Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stewart Information Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stewart Information Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

