Deep Dive Into Terreno Realty Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Terreno Realty TRNO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Terreno Realty, revealing an average target of $67.0, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.19% lower than the prior average price target of $70.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Terreno Realty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $71.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $60.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $68.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $72.00 $72.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $72.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Terreno Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Terreno Realty compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Terreno Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Terreno Realty Better

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The company invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), transshipment, and improved land.

Key Indicators: Terreno Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Terreno Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Terreno Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terreno Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terreno Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

