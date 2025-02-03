Assessing Franklin Resources: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Franklin Resources BEN underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.29, with a high estimate of $22.50 and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.45% increase from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Franklin Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $21.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $19.00 $21.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.50 $22.50 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $18.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.50 $19.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Franklin Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Franklin Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Franklin Resources analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of October 2024, Franklin had $1.631 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (38%), fixed-income (32%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (15%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted equally between retail investors (53% of AUM) and institutional accounts (45%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the us-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Franklin Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.33% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, Franklin Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.