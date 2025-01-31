Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss IAC Stock

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of IAC IAC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IAC, revealing an average target of $68.18, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 5.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $72.18.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of IAC by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $60.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $54.00 $68.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $66.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $77.00 $82.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $88.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IAC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of IAC's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering IAC: A Closer Look

IAC is an internet media company with segments that include Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

Financial Milestones: IAC's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: IAC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -25.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

