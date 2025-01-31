Cheniere Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Cheniere Energy LNG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $243.9, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $202.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.57% increase from the previous average price target of $212.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cheniere Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fotis Giannakoulis Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $255.00 $195.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $247.00 $242.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $253.00 $202.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $242.00 - John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $261.00 $234.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $235.00 $213.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $237.00 $204.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $242.00 $202.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $265.00 $232.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $202.00 $192.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cheniere Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cheniere Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal via its stake in Cheniere Partners. It also owns the Corpus Christi LNG terminals as well as Cheniere Marketing, which markets LNG using Cheniere's gas volumes.

Cheniere Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cheniere Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cheniere Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

