What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lazard

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Lazard LAZ, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lazard, presenting an average target of $55.25, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Highlighting a 2.87% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $56.88.

The standing of Lazard among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $57.00 $52.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $51.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $44.00 $51.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $59.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $52.00 $57.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $57.00 $65.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00

Get to Know Lazard Better

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Lazard: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lazard's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.05% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.8, Lazard faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

