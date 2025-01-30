Applied Industrial Techs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Applied Industrial Techs AIT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $297.0, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. This current average has increased by 12.5% from the previous average price target of $264.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Applied Industrial Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Outperform $265.00 $250.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $325.00 $275.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Raises Buy $315.00 $285.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $305.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Industrial Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Industrial Techs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Industrial Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Industrial Techs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Applied Industrial Techs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Industrial Techs analyst ratings.

Discovering Applied Industrial Techs: A Closer Look

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry. Further, the company provides engineering and design services for industrial and fluid power applications. The products include bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies. The company's reportable segments are; Service Center Based Distribution which derives key revenue, and Engineered Solutions. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Applied Industrial Techs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Applied Industrial Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.34% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Applied Industrial Techs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Industrial Techs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Applied Industrial Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.