Deep Dive Into First Busey Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for First Busey BUSE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $29.8, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 3.87% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of First Busey among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $28.00 $32.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Busey's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Busey Better

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

First Busey: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Busey's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Busey's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Busey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, First Busey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

