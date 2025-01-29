7 Analysts Assess Fluor: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fluor FLR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fluor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $62.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.05% from the previous average price target of $59.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fluor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $59.00 $60.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $66.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $62.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $64.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fluor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluor analyst ratings.

Delving into Fluor's Background

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $15.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Fluor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fluor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.