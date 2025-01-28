Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss LandBridge Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of LandBridge LB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $67.8, along with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a 49.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of LandBridge by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $38.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $71.00 - Darko Mihelic RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $25.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $79.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LandBridge. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LandBridge. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of LandBridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of LandBridge's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of LandBridge's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on LandBridge analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generate revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

Understanding the Numbers: LandBridge's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: LandBridge's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 60.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LandBridge's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LandBridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, LandBridge faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.