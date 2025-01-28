Pfizer Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Pfizer PFE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.5, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average represents a 10.61% decrease from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Pfizer's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Baum Citigroup Lowers Neutral $29.00 $30.00 Colin Bristow UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Lowers Buy $33.00 $35.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Neutral $29.00 - Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pfizer's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pfizer Better

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Key Indicators: Pfizer's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pfizer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.2% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pfizer's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pfizer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

