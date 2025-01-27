Breaking Down Element Solutions: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Element Solutions ESI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Element Solutions, revealing an average target of $31.2, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Element Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $28.00 $32.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Element Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company has two segments which are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Industrial & Specialty segment which generates majority of the revenue, includes chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids in offshore energy production. Electronics segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging.

Element Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Element Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Element Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Element Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

