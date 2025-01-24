Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Boyd Gaming

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Boyd Gaming BYD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $82.5, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a 13.32% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boyd Gaming by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $74.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $71.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $77.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $73.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $90.00 - Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Neutral $74.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Boyd Gaming's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boyd Gaming's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boyd Gaming analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boyd Gaming's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.43% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.