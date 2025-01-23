BankUnited Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on BankUnited BKU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.75, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $41.00, the current average has increased by 11.59%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BankUnited. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $42.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $45.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $49.00 $42.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $39.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $38.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $36.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BankUnited. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BankUnited's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BankUnited's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BankUnited

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BankUnited's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BankUnited's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

