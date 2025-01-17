Vertiv Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs VRT were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vertiv Hldgs, presenting an average target of $138.06, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a 11.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $124.21.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vertiv Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $150.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $142.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $155.00 $141.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $140.00 $126.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $141.00 $134.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $141.00 $115.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $132.00 $124.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $131.00 $121.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Buy $155.00 - Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $93.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $121.00 $115.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $130.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertiv Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertiv Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vertiv Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vertiv Hldgs Better

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Indicators: Vertiv Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertiv Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

