Deep Dive Into APi Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated APi Gr APG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.4, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.80, the current average has increased by 1.4%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of APi Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $42.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APi Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of APi Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of APi Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About APi Gr

APi Group Corp operates in two segments: Safety Services segment includes providing safety services in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. These services are provided in commercial, education, healthcare, high tech, industrial, and special-hazard settings. Specialty Services segment includes providing a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure.

APi Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: APi Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): APi Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, APi Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

