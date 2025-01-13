6 Analysts Assess Pacira BioSciences: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Pacira BioSciences PCRX, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.67, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 6.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Pacira BioSciences's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pacira BioSciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Pacira BioSciences Better

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pacira BioSciences

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pacira BioSciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -85.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -17.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

