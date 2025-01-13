Deep Dive Into US Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on US Energy USEG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $2.0, a high estimate of $2.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of US Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00 Jesse Sobelson EF Hutton Maintains Buy $2.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of US Energy compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of US Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for US Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of US Energy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About US Energy

US Energy Corp is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas-producing properties in the continental United States. It has business activities in South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company generates revenue from its interest in the sales of oil and natural gas production.

Key Indicators: US Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, US Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -43.29% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: US Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -45.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: US Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

