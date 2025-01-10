Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Skyworks Solutions

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Skyworks Solutions SWKS in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 1 1 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $94.85, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.49%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Skyworks Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Sell $84.00 $72.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Sell $72.00 $83.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $105.00 $140.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $87.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $105.00 $127.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $117.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Hold $90.00 - Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $115.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $110.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Skyworks Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Skyworks Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Skyworks Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Skyworks Solutions

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Skyworks Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Skyworks Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

