Beyond The Numbers: 37 Analysts Discuss Walmart Stock

During the last three months, 37 analysts shared their evaluations of Walmart WMT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 24 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 8 15 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.41, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.67% from the previous average price target of $88.72.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Walmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $115.00 $86.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $100.00 $96.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $94.00 $89.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $96.00 $94.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $78.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $89.00 $85.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $97.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $89.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $98.00 $89.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $94.00 $89.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $92.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Raises Outperform $102.00 $98.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $92.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $96.00 $88.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $93.00 $83.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $80.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $89.00 $82.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $86.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $82.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Outperform $95.00 - Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $86.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Walmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Walmart's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Walmart

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

