Deep Dive Into Phreesia Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Phreesia PHR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.73% increase from the previous average price target of $29.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Phreesia by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $24.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $34.00 $31.00 Joseph Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $30.00 $34.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phreesia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phreesia compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Phreesia's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Phreesia Better

Phreesia Inc is a provider of comprehensive software solutions that improves the operational and financial performance of healthcare organizations by activating patients in their care to optimize patient health outcomes. Through its SaaS-based technology platform, it offers healthcare services clients a robust suite of integrated solutions that manage patient access, registration, payments, and clinical support. The Phreesia Platform encompasses a comprehensive range of technologies and services, including, but not limited to, initial patient contact, registration, appointment scheduling, payments, and post-appointment patient surveys.

Phreesia: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Phreesia's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phreesia's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phreesia's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Phreesia's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

