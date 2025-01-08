Breaking Down MercadoLibre: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on MercadoLibre MELI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2308.0, a high estimate of $2800.00, and a low estimate of $1950.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.07% lower than the prior average price target of $2356.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of MercadoLibre among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $1950.00 $2150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $2100.00 $2200.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Lowers Buy $2450.00 $2480.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $2150.00 $2400.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $2200.00 $2500.00 Andrew Ruben Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $2450.00 $2500.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Lowers Buy $2200.00 $2250.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $2300.00 $2530.00 Tobias Stingelin Citigroup Raises Buy $2480.00 $2200.00 Gonzalo Lopez Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $2800.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MercadoLibre. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MercadoLibre compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MercadoLibre's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into MercadoLibre's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MercadoLibre analyst ratings.

Get to Know MercadoLibre Better

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Breaking Down MercadoLibre's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MercadoLibre showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.27% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MercadoLibre's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.58.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

