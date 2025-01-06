11 Analysts Have This To Say About Republic Servs

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Republic Servs RSG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $226.82, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $217.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.77% increase from the previous average price target of $214.45.

The standing of Republic Servs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $237.00 $219.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $217.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $237.00 $219.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $238.00 $211.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $227.00 $217.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $217.00 $208.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $217.00 $208.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $219.00 $211.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $219.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $244.00 $220.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $210.00

About Republic Servs

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Breaking Down Republic Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Republic Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.54% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

