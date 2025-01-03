17 Analysts Have This To Say About American Express

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for American Express AXP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 11 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 7 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $292.18, with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $230.00. Observing a 6.9% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $273.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Express is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $340.00 $300.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $305.00 $252.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $325.00 $315.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $315.00 $260.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $301.00 $286.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $350.00 $325.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $252.00 $248.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $268.00 $260.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $257.00 $250.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $248.00 $226.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $223.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Sell $230.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $290.00 $275.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $300.00 $270.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $286.00 $268.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Express's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of American Express's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering American Express: A Closer Look

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Understanding the Numbers: American Express's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Express's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.16% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Express's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: American Express's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

