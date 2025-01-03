A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On IAC Through 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of IAC IAC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IAC, revealing an average target of $69.2, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.23%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of IAC among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $60.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $54.00 $68.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $66.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Lowers Buy $77.00 $82.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $88.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $70.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IAC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IAC

IAC is an internet media company with segments that include Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

Unraveling the Financial Story of IAC

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, IAC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.53% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: IAC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -25.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

